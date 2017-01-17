From 23rd to 29th of January, concert halls, cafes and rooms in the backs of/beneath/atop/astride pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland will be celebrating Independent Venue Week.
Think of it as Record Store Day for venues. A celebration taking place across a week, all around the land, in places where you see gigs without those big neon O2CarlingNatwestBarclays signs beaming into your eye holes. It’s a chance to check out and support your local independent venue, many of whom will be showcasing the best local talent and a few shows will have special guests popping up to show their support.
During Independent Venue Week DiS’ Editor (that’s me, hi!) will be going on a Vauxhall-sponsored roadtrip across the UK to visit some of the 140+ venues officially taking part in the week. On this adventure he’ll attempt to ascertain the health of nation’s touring circuit, to find out why some venues are so successful regardless of their location, and to gawp at legendary spaces whose names have become beacons of hope and excitement on the UK circuit for bands and fans alike.
You can follow his week-long trip via posts on the site and keep up to date as it happens with photos, videos and probably some 1am ‘insight’ via DiS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Before we begin listing some highlights of a week of gigs around the UK, here’s a quick word from our sponsor…
Vauxhall Motors is supporting Independent Venue Week 2017 for the third year in a row through the Vivaro on Tour project. The Vivaro On Tour campaign, supports up-and-coming British artists by offering them free use of a Brit-built Vivaro throughout the year, as they tour throughout the country. The Vivaro on Tour campaign has saved bands over £30,000 during 2016 and has travelled over 100,000 miles since the start. Learn more and find out how your band can get free use of the Vivaro On Tour van.
DiS Picks of IVW17 Line-Up
There are literally hundreds of gigs taking place across the UK during Independent Venue Week, and here are just a few that we hope to attend.
THREE GREAT NEW BANDS IN BIRMINGHAM
There’s Dead! who recently signed to Infectious (who released Muse, Garbage, Alt-J, etc) headlining and The Orcas opening, but it’s our editor’s favourite new discovery of 2016 that we’re most excited to see: False Advertising. These angular, grungy (post-emo?), Mancunians are led by force of nature Jen Hingley who’s not only their lead guitarist and singer but also spends the bulk of the show drumming too. Yes, that’s as thrilling to watch as it sounds.
@SYD_Music presents @wearedeaduk on Thurs 26th Jan! Support from @falseadv and @OrcasOfficialUK☠️☠️☠️— The Sunflower Lounge (@Sunflowerlounge) January 16, 2017
Tickets here: https://t.co/GjbS01ypby pic.twitter.com/DRyma4b6xQ
TIM BURGESS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Yes, it it may be massive but it’s still an independent venue. The Charlatans’ man is this year’s IVW ambassador and he’ll be playing a special show in the Elgar Room with support from Tears and The Pheromoans. Think of it as the Ambassador's reception, if you will.
Monday 23rd Jan @Tim_Burgess @TEAR_band & The Pheromoans. The Elgar Room in The @RoyalAlbertHall as part of @IVW_UK https://t.co/HrdWic5jRo pic.twitter.com/A1qnx9Z8SL— O Genesis (@ogenesisrecords) January 14, 2017
TIM PEAKS TOUR
Not content with throwing a party at one of the countries most prestigous venues, Tim Burgess has also organised a special IVW tour, which you can see rolling into a town near you (hopefully!)
Tim Peaks tour for @IVW_UK featuring @HorsebeachBand @Yucatanambyth & @Documenta_Drone pic.twitter.com/JW5i8Ursqi— O Genesis (@ogenesisrecords) January 6, 2017
LAMACQ ON TOUR
6 Music’s drive-time show will be zooming around the UK all week next week meeting various venue owners, politicians and musicians on his travels. Find out where Steve Lamacq will be and go shake that man by the hand for introducing you to half of your record collection.
We're taking the show on the road for #IVW17, and we're looking for music loving locals to join us. Drop an email to lamacq.6music@bbc.co.uk pic.twitter.com/0peIsJ8yCU— Steve Lamacq Show (@BBClamacqshow) January 11, 2017
The @BBClamacqshow is hitting the road for #IVW17 – find out which venues @BBC6Music will be visiting this year: https://t.co/oMOIa09vuA pic.twitter.com/YIHV6QBWDS— Independent Venue Wk (@IVW_UK) January 13, 2017
HUW STEPHENS IN LONDON
Lammo isn’t the only music championing BBC radio presenter doing his bit to support Independent Venues, Dr Huw will be hosting a night at The Social in London. This is Huw’s regular night celebrating the very best new music.
As part of @IVW_UK celebrating our important venues, my next gig sees @LittleCubband @Fufanumusic & @cptsmith6 play @thesociallondon #IVW17 pic.twitter.com/eMO30dEAmV— Schoolboy Huw (@huwstephens) January 12, 2017
XPOSURE ALLDAYER
You don’t see your favourite radio jockeys out of the studio and three turn up at once. The delightful John Kennedy is putting on a big ol’ alldayer for Independent Venue Week at London’s newest venue (owned by one of Mumford & Sons, fact fans!).
New: X-Posure Live All Dayer c/o @RadioX 28th Jan - .@springkingband / @wovokagentle / @ScarletRascal / Dead Pretties & more! pic.twitter.com/gOnLw0hCb3— OMEARA (@OmearaLondon) November 1, 2016
JOHN PEEL CENTRE
Did you know this place existed? Maybe. Have you been? Well, now is your chance. Our editor will be there catching the incredible Girl Band making a righteous racket.
Lots of great gigs lined up for Independent Venue Week @IVW_UK #Stowmarket #Suffolk Jan 23rd-29th! Tickets & Info: https://t.co/jJszLgjNO7 pic.twitter.com/pcvbmUXigy— John Peel Centre (@JohnPeelCentre) January 4, 2017
GIRL BAND IN LEEDS
Is the Brudenell the best venue in the UK? A lot of people seem to think so. There’s also a rumour that Girl Band are the best live band in the UK. This seems like a perfect way to celebrate IVW then.
JUST ANNOUNCED@girl_band | @Nath_Brudenell | Tues 24th Jan 2017— Futuresound Events (@FSELeeds) July 27, 2016
Tix on sale now from https://t.co/i2B4g8Exa8 pic.twitter.com/uxSY6l3vTu
FRIGHTENED RABBIT IN PAISLEY
Scottish non-fiction. Probably already sold out though (sorry!).
ANNOUNCEMENT— The Bungalow (@BungalowPaisley) January 16, 2017
Frightened Rabbit will perform in The Bungalow on 29th Jan for #IVW17. Tickets on Skiddle NOW: https://t.co/HZ77qvUPpD pic.twitter.com/UUSInIK99C
THE BIG MOON AT BRIXTON WINDMILL
Think this one might already be sold out. Look out for the dog on the roof if you’re going.
We are very excited to be returning to the site of our first ever show, the Windmill next week for #IVW17 Tickets on sale TOMORROW 10am. pic.twitter.com/q7NW2k0Wl9— The Big Moon (@commoonicate) January 16, 2017
...ALSO AT THE WINDMILL
Yer man from Fat Whites debut show.
Jan 24 - Saul Adamczewski (@FatWhiteFamily etc) debuts new 10-piece band INSECURE MEN as part of #IVW17https://t.co/ZzFIxl8nWy pic.twitter.com/vEA9JOcAM9— Windmill Brixton (@WindmillBrixton) January 4, 2017
RICHARD HAWLEY IN HEBDEN BRIDGE
With support from Juanita Stein from Howling Bells, double-header takes place over two nights (Sat 28th and Sun 29th January) at the now legendary Trades Club, which just might be the best venue in the UK.
Meet The Artist: @RichardHawley on his plans for his #IVW17 shows at @thetradesclub & more: https://t.co/oPPvt2BTN0 pic.twitter.com/8tR7wPwfd6— Independent Venue Wk (@IVW_UK) January 15, 2017
GET CAPE 2.0
Sam Duckworth aka Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, is now making music as Recreations, and he’s taking his band on a IVW tour.
We love @IVW_UK! Make sure you catch @recreations2k's tour during #IVW17 - tickets available at https://t.co/ZQdlaVr8eX pic.twitter.com/TwDTrotUuX— Xtra Mile Recordings (@Xtra_Mile) January 12, 2017
AMBER ARCADES IN BEDFORD
Following the 10/10 from DiS last year, it’s fair to say we’re excited about seeing this Dutch lady in a small commuter town, at the somewhat legendary Esquires with an exciting local support.
The brilliant @hunckband will be supporting the equally ace @AmberArcades here on Monday the 23rd of January as part of @IVW_UK #IVW17— Bedford Esquires (@BedfordEsquires) January 7, 2017
BRISTOL NEW MUSICGASM
Go grab yourself a cider and soak in this lot.
Independent Venue Week is back at the Louis on 28th Jan! Don't miss @tmassif @elderisland @bdyclcks + others— Louisiana Bristol (@LouisianaBris) January 4, 2017
Tix: https://t.co/Cesz1tG23K pic.twitter.com/mfBVpqx0al
GLASGOW HOT SPOT
Go for the cosy live shows. Stay for the drams and delicious vegan food.
St Andrew's Day Venue Spotlight – Glasgow's @thehugandpint have a show for every night of of #IVW17: https://t.co/xbfT1dJ8kC pic.twitter.com/BfP8FlfHmc— Independent Venue Wk (@IVW_UK) November 30, 2016
GUILFORDADELICA
This lot do mystic psych-prog rather splendidly.
Flamingods take to our stage on the 26th January for Independent Venue Week!— The BOILEROOM (@BOILEROOM) December 20, 2016
Check out this epic live... https://t.co/UnQgebdZlZ
FUTURE OF THE LEFT IN CARDIFF
No DiS article is complete without mentioning FotL.
27.01.17— Clwb Ifor Bach (@ClwbIforBach) December 28, 2016
Future Of The Left (@shit_rock)
RSVP: https://t.co/4ulsXs7NOv
Tix: https://t.co/MQDLJhQbTB pic.twitter.com/1bVrAYEsSO
For more information please visit Independent Venue Week’s website.
Related reading: Drowned in Sound’s IVW mini-site featuring interviews with Tim Burgess, Sam Duckworth, and lots more choice articles about touring from our archive.
IVW & @vauxhall are supporting talent with #VivaroOnTour. Find out how you (or your favourite act) can tour for free https://t.co/r3Xg7U45Vh pic.twitter.com/KRIaTaW0VR— Independent Venue Wk (@IVW_UK) January 11, 2017