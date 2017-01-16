The first Independent Music Monday of the year is a bumper edition featuring Laura Marling, Flaming Lips, Nine Inch Nails, Los Campesinos!, The xx, and lots more.
What is Independent Music Monday?
Every Monday, Sean Adams, the editor of Drowned in Sound compiles an alternative to #NewMusicFriday. The playlist celebrates the best new releases from Independent labels.
Subscribe on your platform of choice and every week you'll find 20-50 new releases from independent labels and independent artists. Some choices tracks arrived online in the past few days from brand new acts or forthcoming albums, whilst others are select cuts from new albums that were just released.
Track of the Week
'Wild Fire' by Laura Marling
Proving that age ain't nothin' but a number, Laura Marling once again delivers something with the heft and heart of artists three times her years. This track is taken from Semper Femina, her first release since leaving the major label system, and with this newfound freedom you can hear her melodies and production fluttering into ever more exciting corners, leaving her gliding on that course to become the greatest living songwriter.
This Week's New Additions
Laura Marling - Wild Fire
Blaenavon - Orthodox Man
Minus The Bear - Invisible
All Them Witches - 3-5-7
Los Campesinos! - 5 Flucloxacillin
Rose Elinor Dougall - Stellular
R.Seiliog - Myopia
The Flaming Lips - How??
Nine Inch Nails - Dear World,
Anna Of The North - Oslo
Matthew Dear - Wrong With Us - DJ-Kicks
The xx - Lips
Lydia Ainsworth - The Road
Bonobo - Break Apart (feat. Rhye)
Peter Silberman - New York
Minor Victories - Scattered Ashes - Orchestral Variation
Brian Eno - Reflection (Excerpt)
A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Gare du Nord, Pt. 1
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - We Forget Who We Are
Soft Error - You Caught Up
Alexis Taylor& Green Gartside - Repair Man - Blended Mix
CUT_ - Undertow
SOHN - Dead Wrong
VÉRITÉ - Phase Me Out
KLARA - Breathe
Harlea - You Don't Get It
Alice Jemima - No Diggity
Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White - Suzanne
Johnny Flynn - Raising the Dead
Julie Byrne - Follow My Voice
Zooey - Time to Get Alone
Diet Cig - Tummy Ache
Cabbage - Free Steven Avery (Wrong America)
You Me At Six - Take on the World
Less Than Jake - Things Change
Pissed Jeans - Ignorecam
Ten Fé - Twist Your Arm
Carson Cox & Sam York & Austin Brown - Fire Dance
Mick Harvey & Channthy Kak - Contact
The Balconies - Middle of the Night
Black Star Riders - Testify or Say Goodbye
Emptyset - Border
The Gravity Drive - Kaleidoscope
CHRISTON - Bonfire
MALKA - Breakout
Omar Rodriguez Lopez - Don't Fight Back
Flume feat. Tove Lo - Say It (Illenium Remix)
Hippo Campus - way it goes
Tinariwen - Sastanàqqàm
Turbostaat - Die Tricks der Verlierer
The Raveonettes - PENDEJO
