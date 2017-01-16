The first Independent Music Monday of the year is a bumper edition featuring Laura Marling, Flaming Lips, Nine Inch Nails, Los Campesinos!, The xx, and lots more.

What is Independent Music Monday?

Every Monday, Sean Adams, the editor of Drowned in Sound compiles an alternative to #NewMusicFriday. The playlist celebrates the best new releases from Independent labels.

Subscribe on your platform of choice and every week you'll find 20-50 new releases from independent labels and independent artists. Some choices tracks arrived online in the past few days from brand new acts or forthcoming albums, whilst others are select cuts from new albums that were just released.

Track of the Week

'Wild Fire' by Laura Marling

Proving that age ain't nothin' but a number, Laura Marling once again delivers something with the heft and heart of artists three times her years. This track is taken from Semper Femina, her first release since leaving the major label system, and with this newfound freedom you can hear her melodies and production fluttering into ever more exciting corners, leaving her gliding on that course to become the greatest living songwriter.

This Week's New Additions

Laura Marling - Wild Fire

Blaenavon - Orthodox Man

Minus The Bear - Invisible

All Them Witches - 3-5-7

Los Campesinos! - 5 Flucloxacillin

Rose Elinor Dougall - Stellular

R.Seiliog - Myopia

The Flaming Lips - How??

Nine Inch Nails - Dear World,

Anna Of The North - Oslo

Matthew Dear - Wrong With Us - DJ-Kicks

The xx - Lips

Lydia Ainsworth - The Road

Bonobo - Break Apart (feat. Rhye)

Peter Silberman - New York

Minor Victories - Scattered Ashes - Orchestral Variation

Brian Eno - Reflection (Excerpt)

A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Gare du Nord, Pt. 1

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - We Forget Who We Are

Soft Error - You Caught Up

Alexis Taylor& Green Gartside - Repair Man - Blended Mix

CUT_ - Undertow

SOHN - Dead Wrong

VÉRITÉ - Phase Me Out

KLARA - Breathe

Harlea - You Don't Get It

Alice Jemima - No Diggity

Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White - Suzanne

Johnny Flynn - Raising the Dead

Julie Byrne - Follow My Voice

Zooey - Time to Get Alone

Diet Cig - Tummy Ache

Cabbage - Free Steven Avery (Wrong America)

You Me At Six - Take on the World

Less Than Jake - Things Change

Pissed Jeans - Ignorecam

Ten Fé - Twist Your Arm

Carson Cox & Sam York & Austin Brown - Fire Dance

Mick Harvey & Channthy Kak - Contact

The Balconies - Middle of the Night

Black Star Riders - Testify or Say Goodbye

Emptyset - Border

The Gravity Drive - Kaleidoscope

CHRISTON - Bonfire

MALKA - Breakout

Omar Rodriguez Lopez - Don't Fight Back

Flume feat. Tove Lo - Say It (Illenium Remix)

Hippo Campus - way it goes

Tinariwen - Sastanàqqàm

Turbostaat - Die Tricks der Verlierer

The Raveonettes - PENDEJO



