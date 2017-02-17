Sometimes an artist's name is a dead giveaway when it comes to their sound and Minneapolis four-piece Dead Gurus are no exception to that rule. Thankfully, they also happen to be very good at what they do, as evidence on Acid Bench, their debut long player for West Country-based independent Wrong Way Records.

Formed two years ago by Jason Edmonds, better known as the singer and guitarist in Magic Castles, Dead Gurus initially began as a solo project for Edmunds' noisier excursions, his first set of demos recorded on a simple four track in a basement. Along the way, he managed to coerce fellow guitarist Bennett Johnson, Daughters Of The Sun and sometime Dreamweapon bass player Collin Gorman Weiland and Wet Hair's drummer Ryan Garbes into becoming involved with the project, and gradually over the course of 2016, Acid Bench evolved into the sonic beast that stands before us today.

Mixed by Weiland then mastered by Carim Clasmann whose impressive list of past credits boasts artists as diverse as Einstürzende Neubauten, Heaven 17 and The Vacant Lots among what's literally a cast of thousands. Taking inspiration from garage rock forefathers The Stooges and a host of sonic experimentalists - most notably Spacemen 3, The Jesus And Mary Chain and Suicide - Dead Gurus have conjured up a record that stays true to the psychedelic template without directly referencing anyone.

Just casting a glance over the seven song titles here tells its own story - 'Vibrations', 'Celestial Fuzz' and 'Starlight Sisters' being three that jump out dressed head to toe in black hiding their faces beneath long floppy fringes. However, what you see is what you get with Acid Bench and its creators deliver their reverb heavy, fuzzed up drone pop with serious aplomb.

Thriving on repetition, Mo Tucker style beats and the occasional dalliance with sleaze ("Oh baby come on!" can be heard beneath the walls of noise on more than one occasion). There's enough here to warrant the time and effort Edmonds and co. have taken to perfect Acid Bench while whetting appetites even further for the band's inaugural set of live dates which are said to be imminent.

Delve deeper and there's a wealth of ideas and collusions going on that raise Dead Gurus into the upper echelons of psych rock's innovative circle while never straying too far away from the temple of drone they unashamedly inhabit. Some records demand to be heard in full and Acid Bench falls into that category, its delirious continuum proving a masterclass in aural repetition. Now all that's left to do is turn on, tune in and freak out.

![104469](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/104469.jpeg)