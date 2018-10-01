After nearly a week of voting, we're proud to announce that Mastersystem are the winners of our alternative to the Mercury Prize, the Neptune Award. The band garnered 28% of the vote, beating Hannah Peel (16%) and Manic Street Preachers (13%) to the top spot.

As ever though, the point of the Neptune is not simply to pick a winner - worthy though Mastersystem are - but to shine a light on a whole range of albums and artists that we believe deserve wider recognition. If you haven't yet listened to all 20, dig in - each is unique and special in their own way, and hopefully you'll find something you love that you might not have come across otherwise.

Read our review of Dance Music here. For more information about the band, please visit their official website.

![105861](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/105861.jpeg)