Last month, Drowned In Sound announced our media partnership with a brand new festival launched by independent record label Fuzz Club. Fuzz Club Eindhoven is a collaboration between the label and the people behind Eindhoven Psych Lab that's scheduled to take place over the weekend of 24th and 25th August at the Effenaar venue.

Having already announced the first part of a mouthwatering bill that includes The Black Angels, Cult Of Dom Keller, Desert Mountain Tribe and Sonic Jesus, DiS can reveal the rest of this incredible line up. Fifteen more acts have been added including Brooklyn noise trio A Place To Bury Strangers, Former Spacemen 3 founder Sonic Boom's Spectrum, and Southampton's Dead Rabbits alongside stripped-back sets from The Myrrors' Nik Rayne and Gnod's Paddy Shine and Chris Haslam among others.

A full list of the new additions can be seen below. All early bird tickets have now been sold, but full weekend passes and special weekend pass and hotel deals can be purchased here priced €78 and €363 respectively.

---

A Place To Bury Strangers

Black Lizard

Dead Rabbits

Gnod

Josefin Öhrn And The Liberation

Mdou Moctar

Nik Rayne (The Myrrors)

Sekel

Spectrum

The Cosmic Dead

The Limiñanas

The Third Sound

The Wands

Ulrika Spacek

You Said Strange

For more information on Fuzz Club Eindhoven, please visit the festival's official web page.

![105596](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/105596.jpeg)