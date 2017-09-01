This Saturday (2nd September) sees the return of Manchester Psych Fest. Having grown considerably over the past five years, the 2017 edition features 16 bands spread across 3 different venues in the city's Northern Quarter area - the Soup Kitchen, Band On The Wall and Night & Day cafe.

Here's the 10 bands we're most looking forward to seeing.

Bo Ningen

(Soup Kitchen, 2100-2200)

These London based noise rockers have earned a reputation as one of the finest live bands on the planet. Expect the unexpected with the volume turned to 11.

Britain

(Soup Kitchen, 1640-1710)

Hailing from Preston and signed to Heavenly Recordings, this duo evoke the pastoral sounds of Beach House or the Cocteau Twins whilst retaining a sensibility all of their own. Get there early - you won't disappointed.

Desert Mountain Tribe

(Night & Day, 1855-1940)

Currently in the final stages of recording their second album, this trio fuse psychedelic leanings with widescreen, anthemic rock that's meant to be heard in stadiums. And no doubt will be before long.

Flamingods

(Night & Day, 2130-2230)

Combining traditional folk from their native Bahrain with experimental sounds garnered from numerous genres and cultures. Flamingods are one of the most original acts around today. Last year's third long player Majesty represented their finest body of work to date, and their live show is one of the most beguiling we've seen in recent years.

Menace Beach

(Night & Day, 2010-2100)

This Leeds based supergroup-of-sorts have been longtime favourites of DiS since forming five years ago. Recent long player Lemon Memory came out to rave reviews earlier this year and their set at the Night & Day Cafe promises to be one of the festival's hot and sweatiest.

Ryley Walker

(Band On The Wall, 1830-1930)

With influences ranging from John Martyn and John Lee Hooker to Tim Buckley and Thurston Moore, this Rockford, Illinois-born troubadour is one of the most interesting musicians to emerge from the folk underground in many years. Having released four albums in three years, he's also one of the most prolific too. Come see what all the fuss is about.

Sulk

(Soup Kitchen, 1950-2035)

This London-based five-piece have been on the peripheries of the shoegaze and psych rock scenes since forming six years ago without ever being aligned to either. Which has served them well, as their most recent long player No Illusions ably demonstrates.

The Telescopes

(Band On The Wall, 2000-2100)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Telescopes, basically the brainchild of Stephen Lawrie, whose visionary thinking has seen them continually evolve over three decades into one of the most brutal experimental noise bands around today. Uneasy listening at its most visceral.

TVAM

(Band On The Wall, 1720-1800)

Manchester based composer Joe Ogden is TVAM and his excursions in motorik driven psychedelia and dancefloor inspired alt-pop make him one of Psych Fest's most outlandish performers. Check him out.

Warm Digits

(Night & Day, 1745-1825)

Newcastle based duo Warm Digits fuse a variety of styles and sounds into their mainly electronic based output. Comparisons with Boards Of Canada and Seefeel aren't that wide of the mark, while most recent album Wireless World saw them collaborate with a host of artists from all angles of the musical spectrum including Saint Etienne's Sarah Cracknell and Field Music's Peter Brewis.

For more information on Manchester Psych Fest, including the full line-up, stage times and where to purchase tickets, please visit their Facebook event page.

