Kendal Calling 2017 returns next weekend (July 27-30) and it’s fair to say they’ve gone the extra mile this year to take the festival to the next level. Each day is filled with acts we’re looking forward to seeing and they’ve even pulled out the old co-headline trick. Sure, that’s normally nonsense but on this occasion, it seems to be justified.

The weather might look like it’s going to be unkind, but it’s the Lake District and this is what we signed up for. We can always go to Ghandi’s Flip Flop for the best Indian food you’ll ever eat in a field. These are the acts we’ll definitely be going to see in Lowther Deer Park.

---

New York Tourists

Saturday - Woodlands Stage

It’s not the first time that New York Tourists have played the Woodlands Stage at Kendal Calling. Last time though, clashes robbed us of the privilege of seeing them. They’ve supported acts that they’re far better than (looking at you, Kaiser Chiefs) on their way to developing the sort of fan base that allows them to cart busloads of fans to their own gigs.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Sunday - Main Stage

So, that co-headline nonsense. Tinie Tempah shares duties with Frank Turner on the Sunday night. Given that Frank Turner headlined the event in 2014, it’s the sort of billing we can get on board with. Turner is in that spot between albums where he’s treating audiences to new tracks while also dropping in rarities. As far as crowd-pleasing goes, he’ll blow Stereophonics and Manics out of the water.

Ivan Campo

Sunday - Riot Jazz

Tucked away in one of the corners of Kendal Calling will be Ivan Campo, who rather bafflingly became stars of Spanish TV recently. Beyond that, they’ll inject you with some much-needed calm on the Sunday night with their pensive English folk.

Lethal Bizzle

Sunday - Main Stage

There’s a good chance I’ll be giving Tinie Tempah a miss on Sunday evening so Lethal Bizzle will have to make up for that. Frankly, 'Fester Skank' is one of the most fantastic things I’ve ever heard and the idea of dancing to the field to that on Sunday evening fills me with uncool happiness. I can’t wait.

Frightened Rabbit

Thursday - Main Stage

If you’ve not managed to get a Thursday ticket for the sold-out festival, then it sucks to be you. Frightened Rabbit have always come from the same bleak corner of music as The National sonically (if not geographically), so the fact their latest album is produced by Aaron Dessner makes complete sense.

Honeyblood

Saturday - Calling Out

Babes Never Die is one of my favourite albums of recent years and this is the first chance I’ve had to see them. I’ll be giddier than one of their tracks by the time this eventually rolls around. One of those rare bands that manage to combine genuine edge with a sense of calm while never losing their sense of humour.

Saytr Play

Friday - Woodlands Stage

A band that spent their time at UCLan scraping for every gig that they could get while earning fans every time they played. Their music isn’t hard to get your head around; simple melodies and hooks are delivered by a group of gents who you can tell have real affinity. The perfect Friday afternoon treat.

Kendal Calling takes place from the 27-30 July.

