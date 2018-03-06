DiS is proud to announce that, once again, we'll be Official Media Partners of Float Presents Piano Day in 2018. This year's event will take place on 29 March at the Jazz Cafe, and will be an evening of piano, percussion, and dance.

Joining the line-up is a solo piano set from David Moore of Bing & Ruth, while Andrea Belfi will combine drums/percussion and electronics alongside the piano sounds of pianist and composer Sebastian Plano for a very special one-off collaboration. There will also be an exclusive performance by Mikey Ureta, a member of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, who will improvise dance to piano music.

Float, the London based label run by Sofia Ilyas, marks its first year anniversary with this Piano Day show.

About Piano Day

Piano Day was created by Nils Frahm in 2015 as a day to celebrate all things piano. Taking place on the 88th day of the year (the number of keys on a standard piano, 29th March), it's an open opportunity for people around the world to celebrate the instrument.

"Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.” – Nils Frahm

For more information about Float Presents Piano Day 2018 and to buy tickets, please click here.

