It’s time again for our annual alternative to the Mercury Prize, The Neptune Music Prize 2017! We want to highlight some really special records that we love and have a public vote to see which one you love the most.
There were so many great albums to choose from that once again, we decided to extend the list to break with Mercury tradition and feature 20 albums. As per previous years, we’ve used the same eligibility criteria (albums by UK & Ireland acts released in the July-July time period) and haven’t included anyone who’s up for the Mercury Prize.
The whole idea of this is to shine a light on some of the albums which missed out on this year's Mercury Prize list, perhaps due to the fact they couldn't afford to enter, or possibly because they don't quite have the profile or infrastructure behind them. Or whatever.
Each of these albums is special to members of our team and offers a unique spin on the modern world. The discovery of something you might have missed is the whole point of this 'list', so we hope that you take the time to explore or revisit as many of the nominees as possible before casting your vote.
So, have a look at the list, treat your ears, and get voting.
The Neptune Prize 2017
Actress - ADZ
Blanck Mass - World Eater
Clark - Death Peak
Forest Swords - Compassion
Honeyblood - Babes Never Die
IDLES - Brutalism
Jane Weaver - Moderm Cosmology
Kelly Lee Owens - Kelly Lee Owens
Laura Marling - Semper Feminina
Laurel Halo - Dust
Marika Hackman - I'm Not Your Man
Meursault - I Will Kill Again
Mura Masa - Mura Masa
Ride - Weather Diaries
Rose Elinor Dougall - Stellular
Sacred Paws - Strike A Match
Sleaford Mods - English Tapas
Slowdive - Slowdive
The Moonlandingz - Interplanetary Class Classics
Wiley - Godfather
Sign up to our forums and vote here. Voting closes at midday on Sunday 17 September, with the winner announced early next week.