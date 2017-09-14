It’s time again for our annual alternative to the Mercury Prize, The Neptune Music Prize 2017! We want to highlight some really special records that we love and have a public vote to see which one you love the most.

There were so many great albums to choose from that once again, we decided to extend the list to break with Mercury tradition and feature 20 albums. As per previous years, we’ve used the same eligibility criteria (albums by UK & Ireland acts released in the July-July time period) and haven’t included anyone who’s up for the Mercury Prize.

The whole idea of this is to shine a light on some of the albums which missed out on this year's Mercury Prize list, perhaps due to the fact they couldn't afford to enter, or possibly because they don't quite have the profile or infrastructure behind them. Or whatever.

Each of these albums is special to members of our team and offers a unique spin on the modern world. The discovery of something you might have missed is the whole point of this 'list', so we hope that you take the time to explore or revisit as many of the nominees as possible before casting your vote.

So, have a look at the list, treat your ears, and get voting.

---

The Neptune Prize 2017

Actress - ADZ

Blanck Mass - World Eater

Clark - Death Peak

Forest Swords - Compassion

Honeyblood - Babes Never Die

IDLES - Brutalism

Jane Weaver - Moderm Cosmology

Kelly Lee Owens - Kelly Lee Owens

Laura Marling - Semper Feminina

Laurel Halo - Dust

Marika Hackman - I'm Not Your Man

Meursault - I Will Kill Again

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

Ride - Weather Diaries

Rose Elinor Dougall - Stellular

Sacred Paws - Strike A Match

Sleaford Mods - English Tapas

Slowdive - Slowdive

The Moonlandingz - Interplanetary Class Classics

Wiley - Godfather

Sign up to our forums and vote here. Voting closes at midday on Sunday 17 September, with the winner announced early next week.

![105097](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/105097.jpeg)