This weekend, DiS heads to Castle Donington for the 2017 editio of Download. Held in Donington Park and widely renowned as the world's premiere rock and metal festival, this year's event runs from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th June. Tickets are still available here while the full line-up including stage times can be viewed here.

In the meantime, here's the ten acts we're most looking forward to seeing over the course of the weekend.

Aerosmith

(Sunday 11th. Main Stage @ 20:50)

In what will probably be the last opportunity for many UK fans to get to see them, this two-hour long extravaganza should provide a fitting farewell from Stephen Tyler and co. that's sure to be looked back on for many years as one of Download's defining moments.

AFI

(Saturday 10th. Main Stage @ 17:00)

Having initially formed in 1991, Californian outfit AFI have been at the forefront of the US punk scene for the majority of their lifespan. Inspired as much by UK post-punk as they are American punk and hardcore, the band's tenth album AFI came out at the beginning of this year.

Baroness

(Friday 9th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 18:00)

With a new guitarist on board (Gina Gleason) and a promise to play songs from their back catalogue they've not played for a while, their Friday teatime set is not to be missed.

Exodus

(Friday 9th. The Dogtooth Stage @ 22:15)

Arguably the inventors of thrash metal, this California-based five-piece put out their first album Bonded By Blood and have continued to make intense, confrontational and often groundbreaking music ever since.

Idles

Saturday 10th. The Dogtooth Stage @ 14:20)

Bristol's finest punk rock social commentators continue to confound at any festival that will have them. This weekend it's the turn of Download and with songs like 'Heel/Heal' and 'Mother' in their armoury, we suspect it won't be long before the metalhead contingent are won over too.

Kvelertak

(Saturday 10th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 15:50)

Norway's Kvelertak are one of the most innovative metal bands on the scene right now. Fusing elements of prog, noise, punk and black metal, their unmistakably unique sound has earned them a hardcore of devotees around the globe.

Ministry

(Sunday 11th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 16:05)

Ministry might not have invented the industrial genre but their role in taking it to a wider audience can never be understated. Formed in 1981 by diminutive frontman Al Jourgensen, they also have a wealth of instant classics to choose from such as 1991's 'Jesus Built My Hotrod' and 1999's 'Bad Blood', which featured on The Matrix soundtrack.

Opeth

(Sunday 11th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 18:15)

Stockholm's Opeth have been around for nearly three decades and in that time released twelve albums. With a new record scheduled to come out later this year, expect to hear several brand new songs alongside their more familiar material.

Slayer

(Sunday 11th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 19:35)

There isn't a lot that hasn't been already about possibly the greatest metal band of all time. 1986's Reign In Blood was a bonafide game changer and has since been referred to as the greatest metal album of all time. While only vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King remain from the band's original line-up, their live show is still a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Suicidal Tendencies

(Friday 9th. Zippo Encore Stage @ 16:45)

Another band currently approaching their fortieth anniversary. Suicidal Tendencies formed back in 1980 and were one of the first bands to fuse hardcore punk and speed metal hence coining the term crossover thrash. They've put out thirteen albums in that time, the most recent being last year's World Gone Mad. Expect a career-spanning set here.

Before we go, here's a playlist featuring 30 artists set to play Download this weekend. See you down the front!

