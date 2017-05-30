you might well be busy shopping for shorts and flip flops in anticipation of the summer, but our thoughts are already turning to one of winter's - and Europe's - best festivals; Utrecht's Le Guess Who?.

Fresh from their triumphant 10th Anniversary edition last year, the festival continues to expand and to attract some of the biggest and best names from a variety of genres and countries. DiS is proud to announce that we will once again be full media partners, and to reveal the first wave of headliners and curators.

Once again, four distinguished artists have been to chosen to curate each day. This year Perfume Genius, Grouper, Shabazz Palaces, and Hann Bennink have the honours, and they've already chosen an eclectic and acclaimed range of performers.

Together with Jerusalem In My Heart, Le Guess Who? will also be presenting a very special cast of African-American and Middle Eastern performers, including expressive jazz singer Linda Sharrock, Moor Mother, Matana Roberts, filmmaker and songwriter Alanis Obomsawin performing her 1988 album Bush Lady for the first time (featuring music of the Native American Abenaki people), Farida & The Iraqi Maqam Ensemble, and the Lebanese Abdel Karim Shaar, the last of his generation still performing classical ‘Tarab’ repertoire, for only his second performance outside his home country.

The full lineup announced thus far can be viewed here, but Le Guess Who? is already shaping up to carry on where it left last year, further cementing its reputation as an unmissable event on the European festival calendar.

Four-Day Festival Passes for Le Guess Who? 2017 are available now for €110 (excluding service costs). Day tickets will be available at a later date. The festival also offers discounts on accommodations at the StayOkay hostel, located conveniently in the city center of Utrecht, near most festival venues. To purchase tickets, please click here.

![104789](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/104789.jpeg)