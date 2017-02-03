DiS is proud to announce that once again, we'll be Official Media Partners of Piano Day. Taking place at Union Chapel on March 29th with Bugge Wesseltoft, Trim, Matthew Bourne, Dead Light, Andrea Belfi and Neon Dance (Frankie J)

Joining the line-up is a solo piano set combining the rhodes and synths from Norwegian modern jazz musician Bugge Wesseltoft , East London MC Trim combines grime alongside the piano sounds of pianist Matthew Bourne for a very special collaboration. Berlin-based percussionist Andrea Belfi who is featured on Nils Frahm’s Nonkeen album will improvise alongside British piano and effects duo Dead Light. In between performances dance artist Frankie J of Neon Dance will improvise to piano music

Sound and lighting will be provided by Terence Goodchild and Stuart Bailes, responsible for Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds and Johann Johansson’s acclaimed live shows.

Piano Day at Union Chapel marks FLOAT’s first project on their new website.

A limited number of tickets for the show that come with a limited edition copy of Nils Frahm’s Spaces album (black cover version) are available here

About Piano Day

About a year ago German instrumental/cross-over artist Nils Frahm wanted to give away an album of music to his fans for free. What started as just a little idea rapidly escalated into a worldwide phenomenon. The first edition happened last year, where professional, amateur, young, old, all came together and celebrated the instrument through dozens of Piano Day events (from the UK to France, Germany, Lithuania, Japan, and beyond) and a fan-sourced playlist of piano music all written especially for the occasion.

Taking place on the 88th day of the year (the number of keys on a standard piano, 29th March), Piano Day is an open opportunity for people around the world to celebrate the instrument.

“Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.” – Nils Frahm

![104431](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/104431.jpeg)