It's not often that we're truly blown away by an act the first time we see them, but then The Homesick are not your average band. Having been talked up extensively by several colleagues and acquaintances prior to their appearance at this year's MENT festival, they did not disappoint; it's easy to see why the Quietus described them as having "the potential to be one of the great pop bands".

They make weird, challenging pop music that sounds utterly of its time and fizzes with the cocky exuberance that only youth possesses. DiS is rpoud to present an exclusive stream ahead of it's official release on the 10 March via Subroutine Records. Enjoy.

![104524](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/104524.jpeg)