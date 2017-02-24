On 24 February 2017 Fierce Panda records turn 23 years old. To celebrate this mildly momentous occasion they have produced a very special donation compilation called Please Look After This Bear which features the contemporary likes of Desperate Journalist, ALMA, Fake Laugh, Pile, and Surfer Blood. It's called a donation compilation because you can literally pay-you-want for music-you-may-love; you can find the album here.

Because the artwork theme is cribbed from Paddington Bear, we thought it was high time Fierce Panda listed its favourite bear-themed songs of all time, and here is that list.

---

The Jesus & Marychain - 'Just Like Honey'

Classic lowslung indie psychrock balladry ahoy. Famously soundtracked the closing scene of Lost In Translation starring Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, who by some mental coincidence played Baloo in 'The Jungle Book' reboot in 2016.

Baloo & Friends - 'Bare Necessities'

Boisterous Disney classic from the Jungle Book circa 1967, so no Bill Murray. Back then, in more innocent Disney times, the creators barely / bearly get a credit. Nowadays the 'Bare Necessities' song would be credited to Baloo Ft Mowgli & Shere Khan & Dua Lipa or somesuch.

Zooey Deschanel & M Ward - 'Winnie The Pooh'

In which filmic indie dreamboats reworked another Disney classic for the 2011 cinematic opus. Only Death Cab For Cutie writing a paean to Paddington himself could come close on the cute-ometer. Best online comment: "Better than the Carly Simon version." Indeed.

Prefab Sprout - 'Couldn't Bear To Be Special'

Spectacularly weepy intellectual introspection from the ever-ace Swoon album. Possibly a bit obtuse for this list, but does make lyrical reference to "The shiver of the fur", which is good enough for us.

Guillemots - 'Little Bear'

Spectacularly weepy opening gambit from Guillemots' debut in 2006. Rather excellently, Fyfe Dangerfield's previous combo Senseless Prayer supported some bunch of chancers called Coldplay at their Fierce Panda single launch at the Bull & Gate in April 1999.

Bobby Goldsboro - 'Honey'

Weeping balladry from country pop stalwart. Worth seeing the video alone for the 'honey' tone of Bobby G's tan. The biggest-selling record in the world in 1968. Allegedly.

Grizzly Bear - 'Two Weeks'

Sweepingly fragrant pop opus bolstered by The Beach Boys and backed by half of Beach House. Worth remembering for the monumentally creepy church-based video, if nothing else.

Help! It's The Hair Bear Bunch! (Theme Song)

Hanna-Barbera classic which ran from '71-'72 before being cancelled, possibly because someone important twigged that the fizzingly hyperactive theme tune was the best thing about the remedial zoo-related show.

Panda Bear - 'Boys Latin'

Splendidly hypnotic electropop hahaha "panderings" from the boy Noah. Obvious props as well for sterling services in the Animal Collective.

The Crookes - 'Honey'

Stomping New Pop glory from Sheffield's finest indie funbags. This is actually the only Fierce Panda release on the list because it appeared as a bee-side of their 'Afterglow' single.

Yep, the bee-side.

The Please Look After This Bear compilation is out now, and can be purchased here. For more information on the label, including upcoming release and events, please visit their official website.

![104483](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/104483.jpeg)