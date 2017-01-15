As you may be aware, DiS now has a monthly radio show on Soho Radio and we're currently looking to evolve it a little and get a sponsor. Our latest radio show is guide to 2017 is archived here to stream on demand, right here:
Danielle Perry and I recorded the show this week, which is now available to stream on-demand. 'Twas a guide to 2017 with loads of acts we know have albums due, and some we hope are back.
Plus Independent Venue Week's founder dropped by for the last half hour, but before that we played some brand new acts, pondered what it means to break a band nowadays, I confessed to my current obsession, and Danielle shared her theory that Netflix trailer music is now a genre.
Tracklisting
Autolux - Soft Scene
The Shins - Dead Alive
Brian Eno - Reflection
Jesca Hoop - The Lost Sky
Chromatics - Kill for Love (Drumless)
Katy Perry - Firework
Sløtface - Shave My Head
Artificial Pleasure - I’ll Make It Worth Your While
Uffie - Difficult
Broken Social Scene - 7/4 (Shoreline)
Nadine Shah - Stealing Cars
Duke Garwood - Cold Blooded (Bloodline Version)
Grizzly Bear - Two Weeks
Temples - Keep In The Dark
Fever Ray - Triangle Walks
I Break Horses - Denial
LCD Soundsystem - All My Friends
Lorde - Tennis Court
Juanita Stein - Stargazer
Girl Band - Pears for Lunch
The Charlatans - Then
Our 5th radio show is online here.
DiS returns to Soho Radio on February 6th from 2-4pm.
Main photo: Uffie by Majid Moussavi.