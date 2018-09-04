Sadly, in the UK it has never been harder to be an independent operator, whether you're a venue, band, label, or studio. So we should celebrate those that not only survive but thrive, and are actively involved in promoting local talent and helping their respective artistic communities.

Post Electric Studio is just one such example. Run by Rod Jones of Idlewild fame and mixer Kris Pohl, the purpose-built recording studio based in Leith, Edinburgh, sits at the heart of a lively and creative neighbourhood, and can accommodate pretty much any recording project imaginable.

Drowned In Sound is extremely proud to partner with Post Electric for a series of exclusive sessions, recorded by upcoming and established artists. Episode 5 features Edinburgh techno-pop krautrock wizards Future Get Down who craft dark, stylish earworms and describe themselves as "dreamkillers driving west". In session they played 'Cuts' taken from their EP2, which is out now, and turned Nick Cave's 'Jubilee Street' into a spacey, disco rave-up.

Cuts

Jubilee Street

Recorded in March 2018 at Post Electric Studio

Produced by: Rod Jones

Assisted by: Miguel Solano

Mastered by: Danny Herbert

Video filmed by: Matthew O'Malley

Video edited by: Gareth Goodlad at On Red.

