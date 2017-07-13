Sadly, in the UK it has never been harder to be an independent operator, whether you're a venue, band, label, or studio. So we should celebrate those that not only survive but thrive, and are actively involved in promoting local talent and helping their respective artistic communities.

Post Electric Studio is just one such example. Run by Rod Jones of Idlewild fame and mixer Kris Pohl, the purpose built recording studio based in Leith, Edinburgh, sits at the heart of a lively and creative neighbourhood, and can accommodate pretty much any recording project imaginable.

Drowned In Sound is extremely proud to partner with Post Electric for a series of exclusive sessions, recorded by upcoming and established artists, complete with interviews by acclaimed music journalist and BBC Radio DJ Vic Galloway. Episode two features Neon Waltz, a six-piece from John O'Groats affectionately known as "Britain's Most Northerly Band", who have won acclaim and a dedicated horde of fans up and down the country with their chiming, guitar-based pop and intricately crafted songs. In session they played 'Heavy Heartless', taken from their forthcoming debut album Strange Hymns, alongside a cover of Timbre Timbre's 'Hot Dreams'.

Interview With Vic Galloway

Heavy Heartless

Hot Dreams

Recorded on 12 May 2017 at Post Electric Studio

Produced by: Rod Jones

Assisted by: Sarah May and Germán Ariganello

Mixed by: Kris Pohl

Mastered by: Ed Woods

Video produced by: OnRed

