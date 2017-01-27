From 23rd to 29th of January, concert halls, cafes and rooms in the backs of/beneath/atop/astride pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland will be celebrating Independent Venue Week.

Think of it as Record Store Day for venues. A celebration taking place across a week, all around the land, in places where you see gigs without those big neon O2CarlingNatwestBarclays signs beaming into your eye holes. It’s a chance to check out and support your local independent venue, many of whom will be showcasing the best local talent and a few shows will have special guests popping up to show their support.

Over 140 venues with 3 bands a night = a lot of bands. In an attempt to make sense of it all, here are a few gig picks and details of how you can explore further.

7 DiS Picks of IVW17 Weekend Line-Up

There are literally hundreds of gigs taking place across the UK during Independent Venue Week, and here are just a few to whet your appetite. You'll find a full list of shows and participating venues at independentvenueweek.com.

XPOSURE ALLDAYER

One for the London Metropolitan Elite: The delightful John Kennedy is putting on a big ol’ alldayer for Independent Venue Week at London’s newest venue (owned by one of Mumford & Sons, fact fans!).

JOHN PEEL CENTRE

Did you know this place existed? Maybe. Have you been? Well, now is your chance. Our editor will be there catching the incredible Girl Band making a righteous racket.

FRIGHTENED RABBIT IN PAISLEY

Scottish non-fiction. Probably already sold out though (sorry!).

ANNOUNCEMENT

RICHARD HAWLEY IN HEBDEN BRIDGE

With support from Juanita Stein from Howling Bells (pictured above), this double-header takes place over two nights (Sat 28th and Sun 29th January) at the now legendary Trades Club, which just might be the best venue in the UK.

BRISTOL NEW MUSICGASM

Go grab yourself a cider and soak in this lot.

MANCHESTER NEW MUSICGASM

Go grab yourself an ale and enjoy this feast of new music.

FUTURE OF THE LEFT IN CARDIFF

Hometown heroes rock the Welsh capital tonight (Friday).

During Independent Venue Week DiS’ Editor (that’s me, hi!) will be going on a Vauxhall-sponsored roadtrip across the UK to visit some of the 140+ venues officially taking part in the week. On this adventure he’ll attempt to ascertain the health of nation’s touring circuit, to find out why some venues are so successful regardless of their location, and to gawp at legendary spaces whose names have become beacons of hope and excitement on the UK circuit for bands and fans alike.

You can follow his week-long trip via posts on the site and keep up to date as it happens with photos, videos and probably some 1am ‘insight’ via DiS’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

