Smaller, regional venues and studios are the lifeblood of the music industry, and it's never been more important to support live music - in all its forms - and local promoters. Nottingham has a particularly vibrant scene, and Drowned In Sound is extremely proud to partner with Gigantic Tickets and Alchemistic Records for The Moonshine Sessions, a series of candid interviews and performances with artists currently on tour and passing through the city.

Gigantic are an independent ticket agency working with a huge range of artists, promoters, and venues selling tickets up and down the country. Partnering with Alchemistic, who themselves are a collective of musicians, producers, videographers, and photographers, has bought them closer together through a shared love of live music. The sessions are filmed at Nottingham’s state of the art Rofl studios.

For the very first Moonshine Session we had epic New Jersey punk band Titus Andronicus in the studio, with singer and guitarist Patrick Stickles playing a raw, stripped-down solo set. Alongside a stirring version of 'Mass Transit Madness', taken from the band's most recent album A Productive Cough, he played a long-lost blues classic, 'You Got To Walk That Lonesome Vally' by Mississippi John Hurt, a song about self-reliance and facing your fears. Stickles also sat down for a wide-ranging chat with our very own Jimi Arundell, which you can view alongside his performances below. Enjoy.

Interview With Jimi Arundell

Mass Transit Madness

You Got To Walk That Lonesome Valley

