Atlanta based trio Omni released their second long player Multi-Task last month. The follow-up to 2016's excellent debut Deluxe, it continues their nascent take on post-punk channeled through three pairs of psychedelic eyes.

Here, the three-piece - Frankie Broyles (guitar/vocals), Philip Frobos (vocals/bass), and Doug Bleichner (drums) - give DiS an exclusive guide to the ten songs that make up Multi-Task.

---

Southbound Station

This was the first song we wrote for 'Multi-task'. It was pretty immediate. I love the big guitar chords ringing out. We wanted the ending to be big like an Echo & the Bunnymen song.

(Philip)

Equestrian

I always think of this one as our tribute to Hall and Oates. Not sure how accurate that is but... it is how I feel. Tried out a lot of different synth tones but ended up just re-amping the take from the demo. Really fun to play live.

(Frankie)

Choke

'Choke' has become one of my favorites off the record, especially after adding it to our live set. Going from the high-energy rock part to the groovy part always feels cool. I kept the vocals minimal. I was feeling inspired by 'Lady Godiva's Operation'.

(Philip)

Tuxedo Blues

This song reminds me of a jigsaw puzzle. A small one. The bass and guitar parts have this delayed mimic thing going on. Philip improvised the structure for the outro and then I wrote the guitar and drum parts around it. Took a while to memorize.

(Frankie)

After Dinner

We had to work with this one a bit more than the rest. Also, the vocals took me a little longer than usual. Funny thing, the first verse was inspired by an argument I had in a bar where a very prominent Atlanta songwriter and dear friend told me she did not enjoy Lou Reed or David Bowie and that they "ruin their songs by not being able to sing properly". My jaw dropped and I ordered us another drink.

(Philip)

First Degree

'First Degree' was one of the first songs written for Multi-Task. It sort of set the tone for a lot of what came after. It began as an exercise in mini songwriting. We planned on making it the opening track but it ended up fitting better as track one of side B. It features a tambourine solo and Todd Rundgren-influenced outro.

(Frankie)

Super Moon

The final song we wrote for the album. Frankie had the idea for the guitar to drop out before the chorus and it really pushed this one over the edge. Then while recording he and Nathaniel decided to have the intro reference that with the sole guitar chord. This made me very happy. The dynamics feel so sexy.

(Philip)

Date Night

Initially, we weren't sure this song would make it to the record. The demo was pretty rough so a lot changed with the final recording. We added a 12-string acoustic, consolidated a lot of guitar parts, switched up the drum parts and altered the arrangement a bit. We really liked how it ended up sounding and decided it was worth including.

(Frankie)

Calling Direct

The first half of this song came together real quick. It was supposed to be another mini song like 'First Degree'. However, how to tackle the ending/outro was a debate that lasted until we tracked it. We had two endings and Nathaniel suggested combining/fading them together. The vocals came together quickly, as I'd just found out I was going to be an uncle for the first time. I heard from everyone except my brother and I was trying to reach him for a proper congratulations. This can prove to be difficult. Sometimes in the city I feel like I'm on an island far away from my family, even though they are right up the road.

(Philip)

Heard My Name

This one is a personal favorite. It's maybe a bit more straightforward compared to the some of the other tracks. Darker? Makes me think of a grayish/blue color. It's a skewed take on some of our favorite Rolling Stones songs... in drop D.

(Frankie)

Type

I love the way this song came together. Frankie just killed it all around. His guitar parts that counter the bass parts so well and the drums constantly flipped. When we finished the demo I remember smiling real big. Also his piano & guitar for the ending were perfect to draw the LP to a close, we knew this would be the closing track for a while. I kept the vocals and lyrics very casual on this one as well and I'm really proud of how they turned out. What's a type after all?

(Phillip)

Multi-Task is out now via Trouble In Mind Records.

