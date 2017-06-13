London based jazz fusion outfit Melt Yourself Down play Somerset's Farmfest in July and they've put together a playlist entitled 'Hiding In Plain Sight' especially for the event.

Formed in 2012 by Polar Bear saxophone player Pete Wareham, the all star collective - which also features former members of Acoustic Ladyland, Tansglobal Underground, and Zun Zun Egui among their number - have put out two critically acclaimed albums since their conception and currently putting together material for a third.

In the meantime, here's the ten-song playlist along with a few words about each one from Pete Wareham himself.

---

Chuck Berry - 'Right Off Rampart Street'

I decided to check out a bit of Chuck Berry when he passed away recently and I found this little gem. I had no idea he made stuff like this! So slinky and cool, a gritty and yet soulful raconteur with a seriously funky touch.

Henry Wu - 'Deep In Mudd' (feat. Hardhouse Banton)

A friend of mine and one half of the hugely successful Yussef Kamaal, keyboardist Henry Wu has a burgeoning solo career and this is a lovely slice of broken beats, 2017 style. Great fun to play around with whilst DJing!

Terakaft - 'Anabayou'

I didn't really latch on to the Touareg blues thing as much as other people but I loved this track straight away. It's so huge and driving but easy going at the same time. I also liked Imarhan but these guys take the biscuit.

Oumou Sangaré - 'Yere Faga' (feat. Tony Allen)

I've been listening to Malian legend Oumou Sangaré for a while now, so when this came out recently I was very excited. A bit of an update to her earlier material, this has a lovely nocturnal feeling to it. She's playing soon in London: definitely worth a look.

Gorillaz - 'Ascension' ( feat. Vince Staples)

Maybe the other Gorillaz albums passed me by a bit, but this one's hitting home right now. It's a huge album and a great snapshot of contemporary pop music, without being too trendy for its own sake. It has an effortlessness to it which makes it easy to think there's not much going on but I keep going back to it again and again.

A Tribe Called Quest - 'We The People'

I spent many happy years with Low End Theory as my soundtrack so I was so pleased when this album came out last year. This track is a stone cold classic and it never gets old. And unlike me, neither does Low End Theory!

Susso - 'Bani'

A bass player friend of mine called Huw Bennett went to Gambia and made lots of field recordings before turning them into an amazing album under the name Susso. This is so dreamy and yet infectious, it's a great blend of electronic and acoustic textures.

Anderson .Paak - 'Heart Don't Stand A Chance'

His album Malibu is one of my most listened to records ever. It's familiar yet original, laid back yet urgent, smiling but serious. There is so much going on in this album it's like a universe unto itself. So excited to hear what he's been working on since then!

DJ Patrick - 'Grande Combate' (feat. DJ Jesus & Black Power)

I'm a big fan of this itchy, hyped up tropical dance sound from Portugal and this track is a great example. There is a whole group of guys making excellent tracks like this, many of them with the name DJ Fox. Marfox, N***a Fox, Nedwyt Fox...

Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares - 'Kaval Siviri'

This is another one which never gets old. I always gasp a little when I hear this music. It is so epic and atmospheric, you can lose yourself in it completely. The details within the vast soundscape are utterly compelling and your ear can travel around in it, creating little narratives as the relationships between pitches develop and fall away. Utterly riveting.

