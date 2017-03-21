Swedish experimental indiepop outfit The Legends release their sixth album next month. Entitled Nightshift, the record comes out on Friday 21st April via Labrador Records.

Here, The Legends' founder member and songwriter in chief Johan Angergård gives DiS the lowdown on his favourite five venues and restaurants in his native Stockholm.

Johan Angergård's Favourite 5 Venues & Clubs

Larry's Corner

The best venues are venues that are not really venues. Larry's Corner is a café, record shop, toy store, art galleries and, yes, some kind of venue too. The obscurest most unexpected artists show up and play for seven people. They had RO-E from Bilbao playing last week. I got a cassette. It was all pretty great. It¹s also the place where I buy most of my Ethiopian soul vinyls, folk from Iraq, and weird stuff from Morocco. Not to mention it¹s 20 meters away from where I live!

Södra Teatern

A theatre built in 1852 with comfortable red plush chairs and just pretty lovely interior. The sound is great too. The perfect place for quiet performances.

Musikgruppen

A club that shows up randomly here and there and it happens to be mine, so I get to hear all the stuff I want to hear. Sylvester, Kano, Jonzun Crew, Farah, Cosmetics, Man Parrish, Pretty Tony, Debbie Deb, Kraftwerk, Charlie, Factory Floor and so on. As you can imagine it's quite lovely.

Klubb Ettnollett

Nicke Boström not only runs one of the best record shops in town, he also throws some sweet club nights at Cosmopolite together with Labrador associate Bengt Rahm.

Debaser Slussen

They tore it down and now it looks great. I never liked it more than I do today.

Johan Angergård's Top 5 Restaurants

Restaurang China

I have - or possibly "had" - I'm not quite sure - a band called Club 8. We've been going back and forth to China for the last decade and what I appreciate the most is eating out and drinking Tsing Tao with the band. Restaurang China is the closest you can come in Stockholm and it¹s pretty damn close!

Gondolen

I like a good view. A lot. I prefer a good view over good food. Luckily Gondolen has a splendid view over Stockholm and all the water combined with the best lunch in town so I don¹t have to choose.

Café Skrovet

I don't even remember what kind of food they serve. But when you sit with your feet hanging over the sea with a beer in your hand that¹s not of much importance.

Lilla Harem

They serve pizza. They serve beer. It's cosy. It's 10 feet away.

Götgatan Stories

It's a bit like adding Starbucks to your list of favorite restaurants. But they do have the best espresso in town and I'm passing it on my 10 minute walk from my apartment to the studio, so I've grown attached to it.

