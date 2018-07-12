So, imagine you have a successful festival (Rock Werchter). But you want more. You decide to start a one-day sister event as a tribute to your early days. It goes well, and the likes of Elton John, The Police, and Phil Collins headline to great acclaim. But this is 2018, and festival crowds are a discerning bunch. So why not get one of the 21st Century's best indie rock bands to headline and curate a lineup of some of their favourite artists?

And so it comes to pass that Editors sit atop a bill that's as brilliant as it is diverse. There's Bløf, the most successful Dutch indie group of the last 25 years; Britpop legend Richard Ashcroft; the hot soul of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats; cult indie heroes dEUS; electronic pioneers Kraftwerk doing their mesmerising 3D show; and The National, a band who need no introduction. All on one stage. Not bad, right?

We'll be there the whole day, dancing away down the front and reporting on this curious, fantastic day in the Belgian countryside. See you there.

TW Classic takes place in Haachtsesteenweg in Werchter, Belgium on Saturday 14 July. For more information about the festival, and to purchase tickets, please visit their official website.

Photo Credit: Nele Bigare

![105709](http://dis.resized.images.s3.amazonaws.com/540x310/105709.jpeg)