To which one must immediately ask, which America? The derby days of Fitzgerald and Hemingway, Parisian absinthe and bootleg gin? The whiteout FBI memos of the McCarthy era? Tom Wolfe and Bret Easton Ellis’s coke-fuelled metropolitan nightmares? Nirvana’s Bleach? ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’? Jesus, when was the last time the USA’s cultural legacy didn’t reek of chlorine?

As it turns out, the America that Howling Bells singer Juanita Stein is chasing on her solo debut is something closer to a Western pastiche: an imagined frontier world that’s equal parts Patsy Cline, Linda Thompson, and Clint Eastwood (or ‘dusty trails, a whimsical Fifties suburbia and the haze of the Sixties’ as she puts it). What makes this a more interesting document – or less so, depending on your outlook – is that it’s a portrait from an outsider looking in. Stein herself is open about the record's mythology: ‘I've forever idealised American life - growing up in Australia we were fed the American dream through film and television. The dichotomy between what was real and a dream is forever intriguing to me.’ On America, the narrative's shifting balance between real and dream territory is occasionally problematic.





There’s an element of historical detail early on, and to her credit, Stein rarely indulges in sentimentality on these tracks. ‘Florence’ is a tribute to the subject of one of the world’s most famous photographs, Florence Owens Thompson. Years after Dorothea Lange's 1936 photograph, a reporter asked Thompson about what her life was really like. ‘We just existed,’ she responded. ‘We survived, let's put it that way.’ It’s fitting that Stein chooses this snapshot to open the record; as the first saloon-door guitar rings out, it becomes apparent how easy it would be for the record to succumb to a pomp and glamour that betrays its subject matter’s terse history.

Unfortunately, it often does. There are several scenes in which Stein drifts away from the narrative details, and instead tries on a whiskey-slurred chanteuse style that doesn’t quite fit. ‘I’ll Cry’ and ‘Stargazer’ are both elegant in their own right, with the latter providing a particularly dreamy highlight. But for the most part this has all been done better elsewhere, and the record’s founding mothers prove closer to home than it perhaps have you believe. Marissa Nadler’s ghostly Americana hangs heavy, particularly on the slower numbers such as ‘Not Paradise’. And while it would perhaps be unfair to call ‘Shimmering’ a Lana Del Rey B-side, strike me down if a line like "I don’t mind a little heartache if I get to wear that blue dress" hasn’t found its way to the New Yorker’s cutting room floor at some point.

On the occasions when she really does shoot for a more classic Americana sound, Stein still manages to sound like someone else who does that kind of thing better. ‘Cold Comfort’ pitches for Patsy Cline, but comes off closer to Jenny Lewis – and crucially lacks the flashes of humour that elevated both artists above their peers. It’s also perhaps the lyrical epicentre of Stein’s Westworld-style dress-up, hawking lines about the bottle of bourbon she keeps in her fridge. Anyone is entitled to record a country or Americana album, of course, but where does cutesy homage end and cultural appropriation begin?

In 2012, Dan Deacon also released an album called America. Like Juanita Stein’s ode to the country, it offers a summary of sorts at the end of the record, distilling everything the previous half an hour had worked towards. Deacon closes that record with a holy racket, an eponymous four-part suite that builds and builds, groaning with stature into something both terrifying and beautiful. It felt like this century’s America. As Stein winds down her own record with its corresponding title track, reaching further into those dusty scenes she saw on TV as a child, you sense an opportunity missed to do the last century justice.

